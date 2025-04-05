Woman found dead, man arrested in St. Clair Shores

Police were called to a house on Roy Street and 11 Mile just after noon Saturday for an "altercation," where they found a woman's dead body.

According to St. Clair Shores police, "The female appeared to have died from unnatural causes."

Police said the male resident was arrested and is being lodged in the Macomb County Jail.

Authorities said they were still gathering evidence around 6 p.m. Saturday, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call police at 586-445-5305.