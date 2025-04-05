Expand / Collapse search

Woman found dead, man arrested in St. Clair Shores

By Dave Herndon
Published  April 5, 2025 6:21pm EDT
St. Clair Shores
Police were called to a house on Roy Street near 11 Mile Road just after noon on April 5, when they arrived they found a woman dead, and arrested a man who lived at the house.

According to St. Clair Shores police, "The female appeared to have died from unnatural causes."

Police said the male resident was arrested and is being lodged in the Macomb County Jail.

Authorities said they were still gathering evidence around 6 p.m. Saturday, and that the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call police at 586-445-5305.

