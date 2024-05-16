Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant, warm day ahead of rain

Another sweet day of weather is on the way!

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies win out. The late day clouds are tied to our next system that will bring rain our way as early as sunset. Here's one potential scenario that places rain in our western communities by 9 p.m.

Rain becomes more likely as the night wears on and will spill into Friday morning with scattered storms redeveloping by afternoon. The wet weather comes to a close Friday night with nothing more than an isolated shower possible Saturday afternoon.

Our weekend will be defined by the warmth. On Sunday we're pushing 80° and that warmth will carry us right into next week too.