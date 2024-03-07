Metro Detroit weather: Quiet day with sun peeking through the clouds later

Another cloudy start to the day with the sun set to return as the day rolls on.

Rain's back on Friday as the afternoon grows increasingly wet. Here's future radar for the drive home, at which point widespread rain is likely.

Our Friday system leaves a cold front across SE Michigan that low pressure will ride along bringing more rain our way. Rain totals of an inch are possible.

Wet snow may mix in on the back side Saturday evening with Sunday flurries around as temps drop to finish the weekend.

We're still set for a nice rebound next week, temps hit 60 by Wednesday.