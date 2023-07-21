Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Quiet end to the week with temps near 80

Quiet weather to end the week

After Thursday's storms, weather is quiet and nice on Friday. Alan Longstreet has the full forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Quiet weather finishes out the week with nothing more than a spotty shower late Friday. 

The day starts in the 60s, but we will reach 80 by the afternoon.

A weak system may set off isolated afternoon showers on Saturday with coverage increasing a bit Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s both days before a warmup that comes next week.

After yesterday's cold front, our temps fade a bit today, but begin to build over the weekend and cruise toward 90 next week. 