Metro Detroit weather: Quiet end to the week with temps near 80

Quiet weather finishes out the week with nothing more than a spotty shower late Friday.

The day starts in the 60s, but we will reach 80 by the afternoon.

A weak system may set off isolated afternoon showers on Saturday with coverage increasing a bit Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s both days before a warmup that comes next week.

After yesterday's cold front, our temps fade a bit today, but begin to build over the weekend and cruise toward 90 next week.