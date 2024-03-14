Metro Detroit weather: Rain, cooler temps, and possibility of hail today

After tying a record (73°) yesterday, today's weather will take a turn toward a cooler and wetter feel.

Scattered showers and storms are possible for the morning commute, but generally we're becoming wetter toward midday.

The chance for severe weather remains low, with a limited chance for marginally severe hail leading the way this afternoon, mainly south.

Drier weather returns tonight and Friday with nothing more than a spotty shower. Temps level out, still riding a touch above our March normals through Saturday.

Colder weather keeps coming! We'll bottom out early next week with lake effect snow showers possible Monday.