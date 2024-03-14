Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, cooler temps, and possibility of hail today

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Rain returns as temperatures cool

Rain returns Thursday. Severe weather chances are limited, though is there a limited chance for marginally severe hail for some areas, mainly south.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After tying a record (73°) yesterday, today's weather will take a turn toward a cooler and wetter feel. 

Scattered showers and storms are possible for the morning commute, but generally we're becoming wetter toward midday. 

The chance for severe weather remains low, with a limited chance for marginally severe hail leading the way this afternoon, mainly south. 

Drier weather returns tonight and Friday with nothing more than a spotty shower. Temps level out, still riding a touch above our March normals through Saturday. 

Colder weather keeps coming! We'll bottom out early next week with lake effect snow showers possible Monday. 