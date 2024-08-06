Tornado Watch issued for Monroe, Lenawee counties as rain, storms move through Southeast Michigan

It will be a wet Tuesday morning commute across Southeast Michigan!

Monroe and Lenawee counties are under a Tornado Watch until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Yesterday's cold front has settled to our south and one final wave will ride along it and dump another round of wet weather on us. Rain totals generally range .50" to 1.50" though localized areas could exceed those numbers, leading to isolated minor flooding issues.

Rain will fall for most of the day before winding down in the late afternoon.

Strong winds are another aspect we'll watch close. Though destructive winds aren't likely, isolated instances are possible, and we're under the slight and marginal risk to cover that possibility.

The temps will be wildly different than days past, high's around 70°! We'll bounce back nicely tomorrow, near 80 with sun. That feel carries us through the week with the chance for storms returning for the weekend.