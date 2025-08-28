Metro Detroit weather: Rain returns to the forecast ahead of a dry Labor Day weekend

Rain returns Thursday as temps struggle to reach 70° in Metro Detroit.

The morning commute stays dry, but rain spreads in by midday. Off-and-on showers carry us through the afternoon before tapering off this evening.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Rain totals will be light for most, around a tenth of an inch, with some localized spots closer to a half inch.

Labor Day weekend weather

The holiday weekend looks fantastic. Sunshine and warmer temps push us toward 80° by Labor Day.

Dry weather stick around through Tuesday and high temperatures continue to trend up.