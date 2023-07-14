Metro Detroit weather: Rain returns Friday, sticks around into weekend

We'll bring rain back to the forecast Friday.

Isolated rain is possible late this morning, with a better chance this afternoon. Yet coverage may be limited -- isolated to scattered. Check out the simulated radar this afternoon and notice plenty of areas that don't get the rain.

Rain totals will generally be under a quarter of an inch, but a quick inch isn't out of the question on a localized basis.

Saturday will be the wetter of the weekend days with rounds of wet weather in the forecast. Sunday should wind up mainly dry with the off chance for an afternoon storm.

Temps remain near and just below average the next week.