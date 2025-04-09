Metro Detroit weather: Rain and snow both in the forecast Wednesday

We’ll turn slightly less cold today with highs in the 40s this afternoon under increasing clouds ahead of our next system bringing rain and snow.

Highs climb into the mid-40s before that precipitation arrives.

We’re dry through midday and much of the afternoon, with rain and snow likely by sunset and continuing into the night.

Snow totals stay minimal. Mainly on the grass and north and west of the city.

Most spots stay under an inch, with areas more north forecasted to see around an inch.

We’ll shut the precip down Thursday afternoon and stay dry through most of the weekend, which will feel a lot more tolerable as temps climb near 60° Sunday and surge into the 60s Monday.