Metro Detroit weather: Rain stays away Thursday as temperatures rise

The rain moves out for Thursday, leading to a warmer day under partly sunny skies.

Temps are a bit cooler to start the day - in the mid to upper 60s. However, today will get warmer than Wednesday, with highs forecasted around 80. Wind speeds will also be down. Expect 5-10 mph winds today.

There is a slight chance for an isolated evening shower, but plan for a dry day.

Rain returns to the forecast Friday, with a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The exacting timing is tough to pinpoint right now, but know that they won't be like Wednesday's wet weather and will not be widespread.

The heat cranks even higher for the weekend, with highs near or at 90 into next week. With that heat comes another chance for storms Sunday.