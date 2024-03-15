Metro Detroit weather: Rain winds down but cooler feel remains

We'll shut the rain down and keep the cooler feel to finish the week.

Another cold front comes our way for the weekend that may set off a spotty rain shower late Saturday and kicks our temps down further Sunday. We'll wind up windy both days, Saturday being the windier of the two.

We'll bottom out Monday with lake effect snow showers developing in the north west flow. Spring officially arrives Tuesday, but temper your spring thoughts as temps don't look to get too wild. Highs make a run for 50° by Thursday.