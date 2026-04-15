Police chase in Dearborn ends with deadly crash and intense standoff with driver

The Brief One person is dead and another was arrested after a police chase turned into a standoff in Dearborn. Authorities say they had been tracking a stolen vehicle that Richard Smith allegedly drove throughout the Downriver area. The chase ended in a crash, which killed a female passenger.



A police chase turned into an intense standoff in Dearborn on April 3, leading to the arrest of a Metro Detroit man.

Timeline:

Melvindale police say on Friday, April 3, officers assisted the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) with the arrest of 52-year-old Richard Lee Smith.

An investigator from MDOC told police that Smith had violent tendencies.

Authorities say they had been tracking a stolen vehicle that Smith allegedly drove throughout the Downriver area when the Melvindale police were given a FLOCK Camera stolen vehicle alert. Police say they pulled over the vehicle but when a sergeant approached, they drove off.

A police chase ensued before Smith lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the cement barrier at the M39 overpass at Greenfield.

MDOC and Dearborn police joined Melvindale officers at the scene where officials say Smith got in and out of the car multiple times and tried to restart the vehicle to drive off again. Bodycam video shows officers taking precautions, guns drawn, screaming for Smith to show his hands multiple times.

Officers in the video also warned each other that it looked like Smith was "reaching."

After many minutes, police say Smith permanently exited the vehicle with his hands in the air but refused to follow commands to get on the ground.

Officials say a Melvindale Corporal and the MDOC Investigator approached Smith with a gun and a taser while the Melvindale Sergeant prepared to cuff him.

However, Smith turned towards the sergeant, still not following the officer's command to get on the ground. He was eventually tased and arrested.

He was then taken to a hospital where he was treated, cleared by medical staff, and then released into custody.

In the vehicle, a woman was in the passenger seat. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries in the crash.

What's next:

Smith was video arraigned on four felony charges of causing death and a Habitual Offender and was issued a $500,000 bond.

Melvindale police say they are also waiting for blood results to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor.

Smith's next court date is on April 20. He was also turned over to MDOC on their parole charges.