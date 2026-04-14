Sherrone Moore sentencing: Ex-Michigan staffer Paige Shiver blasts judge's probation sentence

The Brief Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing. The former staffer, Paige Shiver, with whom Moore had an inappropriate relationship with and whose home he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home after he was fired, responded with a statement. Shiver criticized the sentence, saying that "he broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life."



The ex-Michigan staffer who the former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore had an inappropriate relationship with, did not speak in court today but fired off a critical statement after the hearing.

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Moore was sentenced to 18 months probation by Judge Cedric Simpson Tuesday after pleading no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing. Authorities said Moore broke into his ex-girlfriend's home after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with her.

He must have no contact with the former staffer which he had an affair with, Paige Shiver, directly or indirectly, and must continue counseling.

Shiver said that the sentence did not reflect the dangerous circumstances she found herself in when Moore confronted her.

"The University of Michigan gave this man limitless power and emboldened him to do whatever he wanted for years with no accountability," she wrote. "December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life. The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life. Today's sentence does not reflect the harm done to me or the objective evidence in this case."

The judge did speak in harsh terms of Moore, saying that he was not there to morally judge him, saying it was above his paygrade and will come ultimately from God for the ex-coach.

"You had no right to do what you did. It was a traumatic experience for her and you," he said. "You had no right to spread your pain to her."

Simpson said that just because Moore was receiving probation, it should not be seen as an example of the court going easy on the former coach. The judge added that he wished Shiver would have given a victim impact statement today, to hold Moore accountable.

The judge cautioned Moore from violating his probation, giving a "direct warning" to him about it.

"All bets are off the table," he said. "I don't like sending people to jail but I would have no problem doing it."

Related: Sherrone Moore sentencing: Judge calls out behavior of deputy with ex-U-M coach in prior hearing

Shiver's attorney Andrew Stroth also released a statement hoping to hold the university accountable.

"Today's sentence does not reflect the seriousness of Moore's unlawful entry and aggressive attack on Ms. Shiver on December 10th," he said. "Following his termination from the University, this deranged 6 foot 4, 285-pound man broke into her apartment and physically threaded her with knives. For several years, the University of Michigan's leadership looked the other way and allowed Ms. Shiver to be exploited and abused by Moore. The University enabled Moore and others in positions of authority within the Athletic Department, fostered the ongoing and escalating abuse, and advanced a culture that cared not about the hostile environment but instead was focused only on winning football games."

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. When that person broke off the relationship on Dec. 8, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university.

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands."

Read Paige Shiver's letter below:

In court Moore's defense attorney painted him as Moore's defense attorney said he was an only child of immigrant parents who came to America for a better life and didn't always fit in. She said Moore has re-centered his life around his family.

Moore spoke briefly in a statement before the sentencing.

"First of all, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for grace and guidance at this difficult time," he said. "I want to thank my beautiful wife Kelli, for her support, her strength in standing my me. I am grateful to my attorney Ellen Michaels for her guidance.

"I've taken this process very seriously and I am ready to proceed."