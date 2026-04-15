Flood Watch remains in effect as flooding closes SB I-75 at Clay in Detroit

The Brief Areas of Southeast Michigan are experiencing flooding, with more rain on the way. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday night.



Southeast Michigan remains under a Flood Watch that is expected to be in effect through Thursday night.

This risk of flooding comes as some areas have already been hammered with rain that has led to flooding. This includes freeways around the area, including southbound I-75 at Clay in Detroit, which closed just before 2:20 a.m. Wednesday and is still closed as of 8 a.m.

Water is also blocking the left shoulder, left lane, and left center lane of northbound I-75 near I-94, but the freeway remains open as of 8:20 a.m.

(Photo: MDOT)

The Michigan Department of Transportation is also reporting water over the right lane and right shoulder of westbound I-96 after W. Grand Boulevard.

According to the National Weather Service, most of Southeast Michigan has received 1.5 to 4.5 inches of rain in the last 10 days. With 1–2 additional inches of rain forecasted Wednesday, flooding will likely worsen in already saturated areas.