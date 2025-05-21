Metro Detroit weather: Rainy couple of days, but Memorial Day weekend looks dry

Another gray, cool, and wet day across Southeast Michigan.

Rain will be off and on, mostly light, but a rogue storm can’t be ruled out. Most spots pick up 0.25" to 0.50".

Highs only climb into the mid-50s.

More showers Thursday as low pressure slowly moves east. A quick Friday sprinkle is possible, but most of the weekend looks dry.

Temps warm up this weekend… not exactly beach weather for Memorial Day, but a step in the right direction as we inch back toward more seasonal weather.