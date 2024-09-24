Metro Detroit weather: Rainy, seasonal Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fall-like day is on tap, with rain and cooler temperatures Tuesday.
Rain starts off the day with temperatures remaining seasonal - around 73. Heavier rain develops this afternoon and evening.
There will be a potential for storms this evening with temperatures around 70.
Rain continues overnight with highs around 60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 75.
Thursday and Friday will be dry, with the threat of rain again by the weekend courtesy of a southern system. Highs will be near 75.