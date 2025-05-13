Metro Detroit weather: Rainy stretch begins Tuesday

Today marks the start of a rainy trend.

An area of Low pressure, currently located near St. Louis, is producing widespread rain from Downriver to our north this morning. Scattered showers have been reported from Adrian to Dundee to Temperance, heading north to the city, Windsor, New Baltimore and Port Huron. Rain will persist throughout the day. Heavier this morning, tapering off toward noon, redeveloping by your evening commute.

And that's not all. We carry the threat of rain right up to Saturday. In case you're wondering, we're already in a surplus for precipitation this month. We are over our average amount of rain for May by 1.12".

Our temperatures exceed normal values, too. Yesterday we topped out at 81 degrees. Today, a little cooler at 74, but still above seasonal values.

This morning's temperatures are 20 degrees higher than 24 hours ago. Our readings will continue to climb this week. Temperatures will get near the mid 80s by Friday.