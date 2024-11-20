Metro Detroit weather: Rainy Wednesday with the chance to see some snowflakes tomorrow

Rain’s on the way, with cold (and even snow?) not far behind!

Rain arrives midday, and the wind picks up, creating a less-than-ideal feel. Totals look solid, ranging from .25" to .50".

Tonight, temperatures drop even further as a little rain or snow showers linger across Southeast Michigan. Some flakes may fly into Thursday, marking the first of the season. While notable, accumulation will be little to none.

The real cold sets in tomorrow, with wind chills plunging into the 20s by morning and barely recovering by afternoon. We’ll bounce back to the 40s for the weekend, with dry weather both Saturday and Sunday.