Metro Detroit weather: Rainy, windy start to Thursday won't last all day

A wet and windy start to your Thursday, but the good news is that it will not impact us all day. In fact, much of the rain will wrap up by sunrise, meaning if you have a slightly later commute you may avoid the rain entirely. Great news!

The bad news is that the winds will stay higher today with a Wind Advisory through the late morning for our northern communities. The wind will be between 12-25 mph but could gust as high as 35 mph especially early in the day. Temps will be in the lower 40s (not too cold) but the wind will be a little "biting."

Overnight tonight the temps drop big time as winter air creeps back. Temperatures fall to near 31 and a few flurries can't be ruled out due to a strong lake effect wind setup from western Michigan. This setup will carry us through Friday and the weekend as temperatures stay in the lower 30s.

Heading toward Christmas plan on a strong blast of frigid air! The holidays will be cold and a snowmaker on December 22-23 may bring a decent shot for snow in the area. Stay tuned!