Metro Detroit weather: Record warmth again after cool start to the day

Record warmth is back in the forecast.

The record high is 69. With high temperatures near 70, we could beat that today.

Mid and high clouds will float across the skies, but we'll keep the day dry with rain showers becoming increasingly likely late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Tuesday showers are likely with a rumble of thunder possible. Rain totals up to .25" with isolated spots picking up more.

Temps top out in the morning or midday Tuesday and fade into the 40s for the finish. We'll still manage a relatively mild feel through the week with high temps hanging near 50.

We're dry Wednesday and Thursday with another round of rain slipping into Southeast Michigan late Friday into the night and lingers into Saturday.