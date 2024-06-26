Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

We'll see clouds stream into the area today with a cold front approaching that will fire off a few showers and storms.

The morning commute stays dry with scattered showers bubbling up closer to noon and the chance for an isolated storm lingering into the late afternoon and evening.

A sweet day of weather unfolds across SE Michigan behind today's cold front: 70s with sun and lower humidity working in on the NW flow.

The weekend features more changes. Temps rise Saturday ahead of our next cold front that will bring with it another round of storms. Cooler and drier weather for Sunday.