Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

By
Published  June 26, 2024 6:30am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Widespread rain moves out

The widespread rain is done, though some areas may see some thunderstorms or showers on Wednesday. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We'll see clouds stream into the area today with a cold front approaching that will fire off a few showers and storms. 

The morning commute stays dry with scattered showers bubbling up closer to noon and the chance for an isolated storm lingering into the late afternoon and evening. 

A sweet day of weather unfolds across SE Michigan behind today's cold front: 70s with sun and lower humidity working in on the NW flow. 

The weekend features more changes. Temps rise Saturday ahead of our next cold front that will bring with it another round of storms. Cooler and drier weather for Sunday. 