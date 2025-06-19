Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat gone, but wet weather lingers Thursday

By
Published  June 19, 2025 6:27am EDT
Wet weather lingers

The wet weather will linger today, but the severe storm threat has left the area.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wet weather lingers today, but the severe threat is long gone. 

Most of today’s rain will be light, with a few storms possible this afternoon. Rain totals stay far below yesterday’s flooding downpours. 

Temperature-wise, the highs will only climb to the low 70s.

Some light rain will continue as we wrap up the week. A stray storm is possible Friday, and storm chances linger Friday night into Saturday morning. But the bigger weekend story? The heat. 

90s show up and look to dominate next week. 

