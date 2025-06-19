Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat gone, but wet weather lingers Thursday

Wet weather lingers today, but the severe threat is long gone.

Most of today’s rain will be light, with a few storms possible this afternoon. Rain totals stay far below yesterday’s flooding downpours.

Temperature-wise, the highs will only climb to the low 70s.

Some light rain will continue as we wrap up the week. A stray storm is possible Friday, and storm chances linger Friday night into Saturday morning. But the bigger weekend story? The heat.

90s show up and look to dominate next week.