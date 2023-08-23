Metro Detroit weather: Severe thunderstorm chance Wednesday before temperatures spike Thursday

Scattered Wednesday morning showers develop with the possibility of thunderstorms.

The best bet for rain and storms looks to be from 8 a.m. until noon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 10:45 a.m. for Macomb and Oakland County.

Any wet weather should fade this afternoon leaving us mainly dry as the heat and humidity build back in. Here's your peak heat index, notice there's a range with the hottest feel holding back to our west.

The afternoon will be mostly or totally dry, but storms are set to return this evening and tonight. It's during this time our severe threat will be greatest, though still not a sure bet. A slight risk (isolated to scattered) exists with damaging wind as the greatest threat.

Storms are possible Thursday afternoon as the heat peaks with the downswing starting Friday.

Temps fade further for the weekend and stay in the 70s into next week.