Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms, wind, and some temperature swings in the forecast

Spring is putting on a show this weekend, but it’s not all sunshine and patio weather. We’ve got warm air battling cooler air, which means a little bit of everything— showers, thunderstorms, wind, and some temperature swings. Let’s break it down.

Friday starts off with some spotty rain showers, nothing too heavy, but enough to be a nuisance for the morning commute. As the day rolls on, we could see a few afternoon thunderstorms popping up. Temperatures will climb to a mild 65°, making it feel pretty comfortable between the raindrops. Overnight, we stay unseasonably warm, only dipping to 59°, but the wind will be kicking up. It’s mostly dry after dark, but don’t be surprised if you hear a few gusts rattling the windows.

Saturday is where things get interesting. A warm front lifts through, bringing another round of scattered showers, but also pushing our temperatures up to a balmy 71°. It won’t rain all day, so there will be dry breaks, but if you’ve got outdoor plans, you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar. The bigger rainmaker arrives late Saturday into early Sunday, with steadier showers moving in overnight.

Sunday starts wet, with extra rain from that overnight system lingering into the morning. Temperatures will begin around 50° and climb to 62°, but don’t let that fool you—cooler air is creeping in. Showers will be hit-or-miss through the day, with a few scattered thunderstorms in the mix. By evening, we’ll start feeling that colder push, setting us up for a much cooler Monday.

So enjoy the warmth while it lasts, because the spring roller coaster is taking a dip as we head into next week.