Metro Detroit weather: Single-digit wind chills arrive, with an even colder feel on the way
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Cold dominates the day, but at least we’ll squeeze out a bit of sun as the cold front slips east.
Highs will only climb to around 20, but it won't feel like that.
Then, single-digit wind chills above and below zero tomorrow morning.
What's next:
Don’t plan on much snow over the next few days. A couple of weak systems dive into the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing flurries and even a low chance of spotty freezing drizzle Saturday morning, but overall the theme is a quiet and slightly less cold weekend.
The cold sticks around next week too, though it does ease