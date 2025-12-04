Metro Detroit weather: Single-digit wind chills arrive, with an even colder feel on the way

Cold dominates the day, but at least we’ll squeeze out a bit of sun as the cold front slips east.

Highs will only climb to around 20, but it won't feel like that.

Then, single-digit wind chills above and below zero tomorrow morning.

What's next:

Don’t plan on much snow over the next few days. A couple of weak systems dive into the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing flurries and even a low chance of spotty freezing drizzle Saturday morning, but overall the theme is a quiet and slightly less cold weekend.

The cold sticks around next week too, though it does ease