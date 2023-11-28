Metro Detroit weather: Snow eases Tuesday but cold remains

The snow will ease on Tuesday, but the cold sticks around another day.

A few flakes will fly today, but nothing of substance. After 2.2 inches the last couple of days, a break we'll take.

The wind will cut right through you today as chills make it into the teens this afternoon and that's it. The day starts even colder, with wind chills in the single digits.

We're back into the 40s on Thursday with the chance for rain holding off until Friday.