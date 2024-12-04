Metro Detroit weather: Snow likely to create issues on the road later Wednesday

It’ll be a cold and windy day, with another round of snow on the way Wednesday!

Light snow will fall early this morning along and north of I-69, with just a passing flurry elsewhere. The best chance for snow arrives this evening and tonight.

Brief but intense snow showers could create whiteout conditions, leading to tricky travel.

While totals will be limited to around an inch, road issues are likely due to quick bursts of snow and icy conditions. The National Weather Service forecasts that the area will see snow squalls between 8-11 p.m.

A few lingering snow showers—some heavy—stick around Thursday, paired with brutal wind chills dropping to the single digits in the morning.

Things calm down Friday as the wind eases up. The cold will start to break over the weekend, with mid-40s (and rain!) arriving by Monday.

