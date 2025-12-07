Metro Detroit weather: Light snow to end the weekend

A quick-moving system will arrive on Sunday morning, bringing 1 to 2 inches of snow across Metro Detroit.

Most of the accumulation is expected before 1 p.m., with a high near 32 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

Sunday night’s low will be around 15 degrees.

Next week could be active, with several additional chances for snow.

Much colder air poised to move in overnight into Monday.

Monday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 27.