Metro Detroit weather: Snow winds down today, but several inches on the way this weekend

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 13, 2025 6:13am EST
Snow done, but more on the way this weekend

Aside from the chance for a quick burst of snow known as a squall, the accumulation is done today. However, don't put the shovel away - more snow is in the forecast for the weekend.

    • The overnight snow has moved out, but there's a chance for brief, intense periods of snow Thursday afternoon.
    • Those squalls could add another half an inch of snow.
    • The next accumulating snowfall arrives headed into Saturday, when we could pick up another 2-5 inches of snow.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow’s done… for now.

Our system shifts east, but lake-effect snow showers move in this afternoon. 

Timeline:

Expect quick bursts that drop about half an inch and briefly reduce visibility on a hit-or-miss basis before fading this evening. The greatest chance for these snow squalls is between 1-8 p.m.

Friday stays dry, but more snow arrives Friday night into Saturday. 

Right now, 2-5 inches looks like a solid bet, with the chance for more Sunday. 

It’s still a little early to lock in those details and determine how much more snow the area could pick up.

What's next:

No matter what happens with Sunday’s snow, bitter cold is coming. Single digits and teens settle in next week. 

