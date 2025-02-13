Metro Detroit weather: Snow winds down today, but several inches on the way this weekend

The Brief The overnight snow has moved out, but there's a chance for brief, intense periods of snow Thursday afternoon. Those squalls could add another half an inch of snow. The next accumulating snowfall arrives headed into Saturday, when we could pick up another 2-5 inches of snow.



The snow’s done… for now.

Our system shifts east, but lake-effect snow showers move in this afternoon.

Timeline:

Expect quick bursts that drop about half an inch and briefly reduce visibility on a hit-or-miss basis before fading this evening. The greatest chance for these snow squalls is between 1-8 p.m.

Friday stays dry, but more snow arrives Friday night into Saturday.

Right now, 2-5 inches looks like a solid bet, with the chance for more Sunday.

It’s still a little early to lock in those details and determine how much more snow the area could pick up.

What's next:

No matter what happens with Sunday’s snow, bitter cold is coming. Single digits and teens settle in next week.