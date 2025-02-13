Metro Detroit weather: Snow winds down today, but several inches on the way this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow’s done… for now.
Our system shifts east, but lake-effect snow showers move in this afternoon.
Timeline:
Expect quick bursts that drop about half an inch and briefly reduce visibility on a hit-or-miss basis before fading this evening. The greatest chance for these snow squalls is between 1-8 p.m.
Friday stays dry, but more snow arrives Friday night into Saturday.
Right now, 2-5 inches looks like a solid bet, with the chance for more Sunday.
It’s still a little early to lock in those details and determine how much more snow the area could pick up.
What's next:
No matter what happens with Sunday’s snow, bitter cold is coming. Single digits and teens settle in next week.