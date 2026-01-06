Metro Detroit weather: Some freezing rain possible this morning before temps rise

The Brief Metro Detroit could see some freezing rain Tuesday morning when the temperatures are still below freezing. Temperatures rise as the day progresses, leading to all rain later.



Rain is expected to move in this morning, mixing with freezing rain to our north.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect at 7 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. for Midland and Bay counties to our north. Freezing rain is mixing with rain this morning in Saginaw, Flint and Bad Axe.

Some mixing closer to Detroit around 7 a.m. before a warm front lifts north, bringing milder air, changing the mix to all rain. By your evening commute, light snow developing in colder air to our north. Some rain persisting overnight downriver.

What's next:

A southwest flow keeps temperatures mild here. Readings near 50 degrees Friday with more rain moving in.

Colder air returns Saturday evening into Sunday bringing snow back into the forecast. Temperatures fall back down to seasonal values by Sunday, near 33 degrees.