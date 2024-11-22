Metro Detroit weather: Some light rain as cold begins to ease Friday

Some rain is in the Friday forecast, but it will be a different day than Thursday.

Clouds will win out most of the day, with the edge of yesterday's system bringing a bit of wet weather.

Light, brief showers are forecasted in the morning before a bit more rain in the afternoon. Even that will be mostly spotty and brief, though.

As the widespread rain moves out, the cold begins to ease a bit, too. Highs will be in the mid-40s on Friday.

It will be a bit windy too, with gusts sometimes reaching 20 mph.

The cold continues to ease through the weekend, with temps forecasted to hit the 50s by Monday.