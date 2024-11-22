Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Some light rain as cold begins to ease Friday

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 22, 2024 7:03am EST
A few showers with clouds winning out

Rain is in the Friday forecast, though it will only equate to a few spotty showers in Metro Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some rain is in the Friday forecast, but it will be a different day than Thursday.

Clouds will win out most of the day, with the edge of yesterday's system bringing a bit of wet weather. 

Light, brief showers are forecasted in the morning before a bit more rain in the afternoon. Even that will be mostly spotty and brief, though.

As the widespread rain moves out, the cold begins to ease a bit, too. Highs will be in the mid-40s on Friday.

It will be a bit windy too, with gusts sometimes reaching 20 mph.

The cold continues to ease through the weekend, with temps forecasted to hit the 50s by Monday.

