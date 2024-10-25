Metro Detroit weather: Some morning rain Friday before a dry weekend

Some rain is moving into Metro Detroit, but it is expected to fade quickly.

Friday morning rain will be light with some pockets of moderate rain. After the morning, it moves out. A sprinkle later in the day is possible, but wet weather does not define the day.

Temperatures climb to the high 50s Friday and hold steady, making for a nice late-fall weekend.

Next week, temps climb higher for a bit, hitting the 70s by Tuesday.

The next chance for rain returns on Halloween. Current models show possible afternoon and evening rain, but that could change over the course of the next week.