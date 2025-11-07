Metro Detroit weather: Some rain Friday before chance of snow this weekend

The Brief Friday will have morning rain that tapers off around lunchtime. Highs will be close to 60, but temps dip headed into the weekend and our first chance for snow this season. Snow is expected Sunday, with some areas seeing a rain/snow mix, and others having the chance for measurable snowfall.



Winter’s back for the weekend, but first we have rain.

Rain moves in early and winds down by lunch, with the rest of the day trending drier.

While the rain leaves Friday, more precipitation is on the way for the weekend.

Weekend snow outlook

Then the focus shifts to our weekend system, arriving Saturday night into Sunday.

It starts as rain, with snow mixing in Sunday. There are still moving parts, but an inch or two on the grass is possible.

The big question is where? Placement of the snow band is still wobbly. Broadly, vaguely and subject to change: north and west have the slightly better shot. I will note some data says more snow, but I'm not buying it for now. Stay tuned!

What's next:

The coldest air of the season follows that system. Wind chills fall into the teens Monday and Tuesday morning, with highs those days only in the 30s.

The chill eases as the week moves on, with temps climbing into the high 40s by midweek.