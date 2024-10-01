Metro Detroit weather: Some rain possible to start October

Happy first day of October everyone! We officially wrap up September with only 1.22 inches of rain, a 2-inch deficit. This puts us as the 20th driest September of all time, with records going back to 1894.

As we kick off a brand-new month, we will see some changes in our forecast. Between the hours of 2-7 p.m. today a cold front will move through, increasing the chance for spotty rain showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. Severe weather is unlikely, but we might hear a few rumbles of thunder.

High temperatures today make it to 76° but fall behind the cold front.

Overnight, we will drop to 49 cool degrees. This will make Wednesday morning a bit chilly as we wake up and step outside. Some sunshine and clear skies will help us warm up to 68° by Wednesday.

Drier weather will wrap up the week as we return to the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Our next chance of rain comes on Sunday.