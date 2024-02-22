Metro Detroit weather: Some rain Thursday as temperatures decrease a bit

We'll take a step back from 60° today as rain reenters the picture.

The wet weather doesn't impact everyone. Rain is likely south, we're dry in our northern communities with scattered showers between I-94 and M-59.

Rain totals between .25" - .50" are possible south, with little measurable rain between I-696 and M-59.

The rain's gone by the end of the day with an arctic front set to cross the region later Friday. A passing flurry is possible with it and temps will bottom out behind it with a quick rebound on Sunday and beyond.