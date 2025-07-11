Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Some scattered showers before storms later Friday

Published  July 11, 2025 6:49am EDT
Some wet weather to end the week

Wet weather returns to end the week, but it will be far from a washout. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wet weather slides back into Southeast Michigan to end your week, but it's far from a washout. 

Midday showers should be scattered and mainly light. Check out future radar around noon. 

Late afternoon and evening storms then bubble up on a hit-and-miss basis. 

Isolated severe wind gusts are possible in the late day storms, though widespread severe weather isn't expected. 

Our weekend winds up half-and-half with a round of afternoon storms on Saturday (severe possible again) and drier weather Sunday. 

The Sunday dip is brief with the upper 80s hanging through the bulk of next week. 

