Metro Detroit weather: Some scattered showers before storms later Friday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wet weather slides back into Southeast Michigan to end your week, but it's far from a washout.
Midday showers should be scattered and mainly light. Check out future radar around noon.
Late afternoon and evening storms then bubble up on a hit-and-miss basis.
Isolated severe wind gusts are possible in the late day storms, though widespread severe weather isn't expected.
Our weekend winds up half-and-half with a round of afternoon storms on Saturday (severe possible again) and drier weather Sunday.
The Sunday dip is brief with the upper 80s hanging through the bulk of next week.