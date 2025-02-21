Metro Detroit weather: Some snowflakes Friday morning as milder days approach

Flakes fly to start the day, but they won’t amount to much.

After a deep-freeze that lasted about a week, temperatures are finally on the rebound. They tick up a bit Friday and headed into the weekend before jumping above-average next week.

The cold continues to ease through the weekend as high pressure moves in and dry weather takes over.

We'll most likely stay below the average, which is 37 degrees, this weekend, but that changes soon.

Next week, we’re back to 40. It comes with rain and melting snow, but it’s a big shift from the bitter cold we’ve had.