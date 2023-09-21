Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Summer feel to wind down the week

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Highs near 80 Thursday

We wind down the week with temperatures that feel like summer despite fall starting Saturday.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a summer stretch to wind down the week. 

Temps fade for the weekend, but a dramatic drop it's not. 

Rain chances are paltry the next several days, outside of *maybe* a spotty random shower, we'll be dry. In turn, our monthly rain gap begins to grow. 

And we don't change that over the weekend. Expect dry weather both Saturday and Sunday.  

We return to cooler temperatures after the weekend with temperatures forecasted to be below average to start the week.