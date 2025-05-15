Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like feel meets severe storm chances Thursday

The Brief High temperatures in Metro Detroit will soar into the 80s Thursday. With that comes the chance for severe thunderstorms overnight into Friday. After another warm day tomorrow, highs remain in the 60s through the weekend and into next week.



A sweet stretch of summer weather sets up to close out the week, but storms streaking in tonight offer cause for concern.

The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Michigan under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

Timeline:

Our main storm window is centered around midnight.

Take a look at FOX Futurecast. Most of us see widespread heavy rain with isolated to scattered strong wind gusts and large hail embedded in the mix.

Friday turns even warmer, but less humid, with scattered showers and storms possible by evening and into the night. That sets the stage for a cooler weekend feel., with highs only slated to be in the 60s. Those temps stick around into next week.