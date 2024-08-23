Metro Detroit weather: Summer returns this weekend with heat, humidity

After a gorgeous week of more fall-like weather, expect summer to return this weekend!

Friday will start the run back towards 80° with partly cloudy skies and a high of exactly 80. Humidity remains low today but will slowly creep up heading overnight and into Saturday. High temps on Saturday will build to 86° with a slightly muggy feel. Skies will be partly cloudy and rain chances continue to remain low for the area.

Sunday will be hotter still as high temperatures climb to 88. With humidity expected to be higher, it may feel like 90°. Rain chances are low enough to keep out of the forecast, but some overnight sprinkles are a possibility.

Next week we do see rain chances slightly returned to the region after a long dry stretch.