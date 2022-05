We are in the middle of a beautiful stretch of weather!

Rest of Tuesday night… Pleasant…. Stray shower chance late…. Low 59.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds…. Very nice high 78

Thursday: Lots of sun…. Warm high near 80

Friday: Lots of sun…. Warm again….. High near 80

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild…. T-shower chance….. High 79

Sunday: cloudy with a few showers… high 76

Enjoy!