Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, comfortable day before the rain returns

It’s a comfortably cool start with 40s and 50s on the board, but sunshine will push us back into the 70s this afternoon.

Rain returns tomorrow. Showers are likely by mid to late morning, with the chance for a storm in the mix. Activity becomes more scattered through the afternoon, but coverage will be less than the initial push. Totals look to land between a quarter and a half inch.

Labor Day weekend forecast

Temperatures hold in the 60s to close out the week, then climb for the holiday weekend. We’re pushing 80° by Labor Day, and things stay dry through Tuesday.