Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, comfortable Monday before the heat cranks up to near 90

The Brief Monday will be sunny with highs around 80 and a light breeze. Highs crank up Tuesday, reaching around 87 Tuesday and 88 Wednesday. Thunderstorms could also pop up Wednesday afternoon, making for a sticky, summer-like day.



No complaints with today’s setup — plenty of sunshine, highs near 80, and just a light breeze to go with it.

Skies will stay mostly clear, but you might notice a hazy tint overhead at times. That’s wildfire smoke again, drifting in from Canada. It won’t be overwhelming, but it could be noticeable, especially in the afternoon. Sensitive groups should keep an eye on the air quality reports through the day.

Tonight stays quiet and comfortable. Lows dip to about 58 under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a good night to crack a window if you like the fresh air.

Tomorrow, we turn up the heat. Highs push into the upper 80s — around 87 — and you’ll start to feel the humidity creeping back in, especially by late afternoon. The breeze dies down a bit, and it’s going to feel noticeably warmer compared to today.

By Wednesday, we’re firmly in summer mode. Highs around 88, but with the added humidity, it’ll feel more like 90. Spotty thunderstorms could start popping up in the afternoon and early evening. Not a washout, but enough to dodge if you’re outside.

It’s a slow but steady ramp-up into a classic June pattern: hotter, more humid, and just unstable enough for those summertime storms to sneak in.