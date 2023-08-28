Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, comfortable Monday with highs near 90 later this week

Great start to the week (and the school year, for students headed back Monday)!

Temperatures are cool with most spots in the mid-50s. We'll warm up quickly through the afternoon with highs headed to the mid to upper 70s. Expect to see a blue sky and plenty of sunshine with an area of high-pressure overhead. Lows tonight will fall to the mid-50s.

Our next system arrives Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will pass through the state generating shower chances. No severe weather expected with periods of moderate possible through the evening. Highs will warm to the upper 70s.

It'll be a little cooler Wednesday behind the cold front Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s during the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

The heat will build heading into this upcoming weekend with highs warming to the lower 80s Friday, then mid to upper 80s heading into the Labor Day weekend. Should be dry and sunny, though!