Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, dry, and warm -- again!

It's another copy and paste kind of day in Southeast Michigan.

Once we move past any patchy shallow fog we'll have partly to mostly sunny skies win out. Data has been hinting at a stray shower this afternoon, but that would impact very few spots in an incredibly minor way if it were to materialize.

So rain continues to be tough to come by. A weakening cold front could bring a stray shower Friday night, but those odds are pretty low too.

A better bet for rain shows up early next week and our temps finally slip south of 80°.