Metro Detroit weather: Sunny end to the week ahead of a warm weekend with highs in the 80s both day

It's a sweet wind down to the week, featuring sun and rising temperatures.

More of the same for the weekend, just adding some extra warmth to the picture.

Highs are expected to touch 80 both days of the weekend. Though the 80s will fade headed into next week, temps stay above average for a few days.

What's next:

Rain stays away for a while.

Our next best chance, and it's not looking like a great chance gets here NEXT weekend.

In the meantime, temps peak this weekend and fade next week.