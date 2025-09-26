Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny end to the week ahead of a warm weekend with highs in the 80s both day

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 26, 2025 6:29am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Fantastic weekend ahead

The week winds down with sun and warmth that continues into the weekend.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a sweet wind down to the week, featuring sun and rising temperatures.

More of the same for the weekend, just adding some extra warmth to the picture. 

Highs are expected to touch 80 both days of the weekend. Though the 80s will fade headed into next week, temps stay above average for a few days.

What's next:

Rain stays away for a while.

Our next best chance, and it's not looking like a great chance gets here NEXT weekend. 

In the meantime, temps peak this weekend and fade next week. 

