Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Friday sets the stage for a stormy Saturday

Published  July 18, 2025 6:30am EDT
Sunny Friday ahead of a stormy Saturday

The end of the week will be sunny and nice, but storms return to start the weekend.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a cooler start across Southeast Michigan.

But it leads to a fantastic summer day as high pressure brings sunshine, low humidity, with no rain in sight. 

That changes this weekend. Storms are likely Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening. If the morning stays quiet, that will boost the severe potential later in the day. Gusty winds are the main threat. 

Sunday looks storm-free, and the heat builds again next week. We’re back into the 90s by midweek. 

