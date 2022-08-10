Metro Detroit weather: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday

An even cooler start to the day with the 50s & 60s showing up with the mid 80s showing up this afternoon under bright skies.

Humidity creeps up a touch, but won't reach levels felt earlier this week. That's out ahead of a moisture starved cold front that brings little to no rain with it. You'll see nothing more than a spotty shower late tonight/tomorrow morning.

Our temps fade again behind the front and stay limited through the week.

We'll stay dry through the week with the chance for rain creeping back into the picture Saturday night and Sunday.