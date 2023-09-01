Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny start to Labor Day weekend with a big warmup on the way

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Tons of sun Friday

Friday is sunny and comfortable before the temperatures rise for the weekend.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Friday starts cool and climbs to the mid-70s before the weekend warmup.

Expect plenty of sun to start your Labor Day weekend.

After Friday, the temperatures start to climb. Highs will hit the mid-80s on Saturday. Then, they keep going up.

Sunday, we hit 90 and stay around 90 through Wednesday next week. The temperatures then drop slightly to the mid-80s again. This stretch of heat also includes dry weather.

