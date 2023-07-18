Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 80s

A cool and comfy start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s!

Expect to see loads of sunshine throughout the day with highs warming to the lower 80s. Area of high pressure overhead will keep us quiet heading into Wednesday as well with fair weather clouds and highs in the lower 80s.

Our next chance for showers and storms arrives on Thursday. We have a slight risk (level 2/5) for some severe weather to develop.

Timing will bring the storms through mid to late afternoon. Highs will continue to warm to the mid-80s with humidity levels increasing.

Storm chances will stick around through the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s.

Quiet weekend for much of the state with highs in the lower to mid-80s with a slight shower chance on Saturday.